ABI, NDA, DepEd to launch milk-feeding program in Laguna

The program will benefit 500 students from Kindergarten to Grade 6 at Malitlit Elementary School in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, with implementation set to begin in September 2026.

The initiative forms part of the NDA’s Private Sector-Funded Milk Feeding Program and marks ABI Pascual Foods as the first private-sector partner to actively support and implement the NDA’s milk-feeding initiatives on a large scale.

Michael Tan, board member of ABI Pascual Foods, Inc., said the partnership presents an opportunity not only to invest in a business but also to contribute to the welfare of Filipino children and the development of the local dairy industry.

“We see this as a long-term investment in both child development and the local dairy industry, made possible through strong collaboration with government partners,” he said.

Under the 100-day program, participating students will receive daily milk servings to support nutritional improvement and enable proper assessment of growth and health outcomes. The program will be implemented in close coordination with DepEd and the City Government of Sta. Rosa to ensure efficient delivery, monitoring, and community engagement.

National Dairy Authority Administrator Atty. Marcus Antonius Andaya said the initiative provides a way for locally produced milk to be consumed rather than go to waste. He noted that imported commercial dairy products have long dominated the market, and the program creates an opportunity to better utilize locally produced milk.

On behalf of Heriberto Jose Miranda, Schools Division Superintendent of DepEd, Maricel Saguinsin, Education Program Supervisor of the School Governance and Operations Division (SGOD) of the Schools Division of Santa Rosa City, delivered Miranda’s message during the event.

“This is a manifestation of our shared vision of ensuring that every child not only receives quality education but also the proper nutrition necessary for learning and development,” the message stated.

Sta. Rosa Mayor Hon. Arlene Arcillas expressed gratitude for the partnership, saying it helps ensure that children receive consistent nutritional support while strengthening the well-being of the community.

Tan also said the company is willing to engage with legislators to further support the initiative, citing Senator Kiko Pangilinan as an example of a public official who has been supportive of and committed to advancing agriculture and food security.