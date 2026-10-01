In the first case, a 32-year-old Filipino passenger arriving from Singapore was arrested over a syndicated estafa case.

Police said the arrest warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 57 in Angeles City, Pampanga, on 10 September 2026. No bail was recommended.

Authorities coordinated with the airline to verify the passenger’s travel status before implementing the warrant at the international arrivals area.

The passenger was informed of the reason for his arrest and his constitutional rights, police said. He remains in the custody of the Regional Intelligence Division and Regional Special Operations Group 3 for documentation and proper disposition.

In a separate operation on the same day, a 41-year-old Filipino woman was arrested while preparing to depart for Dubai.

The Bureau of Immigration flagged the passenger during immigration screening and turned her over to NAIA Police Station 3.

Police later confirmed that she was the subject of an alias warrant issued on 17 May 2016 in connection with two counts of illegal recruitment and two counts of estafa.

Bail was set at P86,000.

She was placed under the custody of the Manila Police District’s District Investigation and Detection Management Division-Crime Investigation Section for documentation and further legal action.

Nartatez said the arrests highlighted the importance of coordination and proper verification in implementing court-issued warrants.

“Sa ganitong mga operation, mahalaga na kumpleto ang impormasyon bago tayo kumilos. We coordinate, we verify, and we make sure that the warrant is properly implemented. At the same time, we remain mindful of the rights of the person being arrested. Iyan ang tamang police work — maayos ang proseso at malinaw ang accountability,” he said.