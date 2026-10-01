The Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and Philippine Coast Guard opened the 2026 Inter-Agency Exercise on 30 September to strengthen coordination and operational readiness among the three services.

The opening ceremony was led by Brig. Gen. Glenn Joy Aynera, AFP acting deputy chief of staff for education and training; Police Maj. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, PNP director for education and training; and Vice Adm. Edgar Ybañez, PCG deputy commandant for operations.

The exercise is aimed at improving interoperability and coordination in responding to security threats, emergencies and major disasters.

It also forms part of preparations for large-scale disaster scenarios, including “The Big One,” a potentially destructive earthquake that could affect Metro Manila and nearby areas.

The three agencies said the exercise is intended to ensure a coordinated and responsive force during major security and disaster incidents.