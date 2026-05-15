Degree 2.0

For iPeople president Fred Ayala, the rise of AI has transformed education from a static system into a constantly evolving skills race.

“The biggest risk for students, universities, and employers is this: if you take this course, will it actually lead to a job?” Ayala said during a small-group media briefing.

Ayala said the partnership between Coursera and the Mapúa-led education group was built around solving the disconnect between classroom learning and workforce demand.

What began with 500 Coursera licenses in 2019 has since expanded across all six iPeople schools, embedding over 50 professional certificates directly into curricula. Around 20 to 30 percent of academic credits are now earned through integrated micro-credentials.

Dr. Reynaldo Vea, chairman and CEO of iPeople, said the shift is also being institutionalized nationwide through the updated 2026 Philippine Qualifications Framework, which now formally recognizes micro-credentials from Level 1 to doctorate programs.

“You can conceivably have micro-credentials stacked into a PhD,” Vea said.

The urgency comes as AI rapidly transforms work itself.

Salcito cited global projections showing that 38 percent of key skills in the Philippines will change within five years, while 68 percent of workers may need retraining by 2030.

At the same time, executives acknowledged fears that AI could eliminate jobs.

During the briefing, a reporter raised concerns about software engineering teams being cut because of AI-driven productivity gains.

Salcito argued that the bigger challenge is not replacement, but reinvention.

“It’s not people being replaced. It’s skills [being transferred],” he said.

Vea echoed the point, warning against panic over automation while emphasizing the need for continuous learning.

“There will still be a role for computer scientists in the scheme of things,” he said.

Former RCBC president Eugene Acevedo said leaders themselves must embrace AI instead of resisting it.

“If the leader sticks with Excel, never does Copilot… nobody will believe [him],” Acevedo said.

But the discussion also raised concerns about overdependence on AI and the erosion of critical thinking.

Executives stressed that while AI can accelerate research, productivity, and learning, universities must continue strengthening human skills such as leadership, communication, ethics, and decision-making.

“I’m convinced that general education is important,” Acevedo said. “It’s what makes you a CEO.”

Coursera data showed the Philippines now has 3.3 million registered learners — the highest in Southeast Asia — with 6.8 million enrollments recorded as of March 2026.

Interestingly, women now make up the majority of learners in the country at 51 percent, while millennials account for 67 percent of AI-related course enrollments.

For Ayala, the bigger shift is cultural.

“The promise now is mass personalization,” he said.