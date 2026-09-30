The DILG said TBS is a community-based criminal group composed largely of members in their late teens and early 20s. The group also allegedly recruits children as young as 14 to 15 years old and grooms them to engage in criminal activities.

Remulla earlier described the cases involving the group as extremely alarming, prompting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to direct authorities to dismantle the organization.

Following the President’s directive, Remulla said the Philippine National Police (PNP), together with other law enforcement units, is consolidating intelligence to identify and arrest TBS members and disrupt the group’s operations nationwide.

“Nagko-command conference kaming lahat ng pulis ngayon. Gina-gather na namin ang intel kung sino ang mga miyembro nito, and we will get them,” he said.

Remulla added that the group’s alleged modus operandi includes teaching minors to steal from business establishments. He said initiation rites for new members may involve robbing convenience stores at gunpoint.

“At 16 years old, tinuturuan na silang magnakaw,” he said.

The DILG said law enforcement efforts against TBS will continue, with authorities focused on dismantling its network, apprehending its members, and preventing the recruitment and exploitation of more children.

The department likewise urged communities and families to remain vigilant against criminal groups that prey on minors and threaten peace and order in their communities.