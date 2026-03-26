Alleged Rihanna mansion shooter pleads not guilty

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — The woman alleged to have shot up Rihanna’s luxury Los Angeles home pleaded not guilty to attempted murder when she appeared in court on Wednesday, as details emerged of a near miss for the global megastar.

The “Umbrella” singer and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, were in an Airstream trailer on the sprawling property when 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz is alleged to have opened fire.

Rihanna told police she heard the sound of several rounds hitting the trailer, and opened the curtains to find bullet holes in the windshield directly in front of where she was standing.