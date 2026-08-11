Boy Abunda recalled a story Dennis had previously shared about working on ABS-CBN’s “Maalaala Mo Kaya.” At the time, Dennis happened to see that the lead actor of an episode was being paid ₱15,000.

For an actor still trying to establish himself, that figure seemed like something to aspire to.

“Nakita ko ’yung TF (talent fee) ng bida sa episode na ’yon, hindi ko na sasabihin kung sino, pero mas ahead sa akin ’yon ng mga ilang taon,” Dennis recalled.

“Sabi ko, ‘Grabe, kailan kaya ako magkakaroon ng ganitong klaseng TF?’”

Asked how much he himself was earning then, Dennis revealed that his talent fee was considerably smaller.

“Baka wala pang ₱5,000 per episode,” he said.

Rather than looking back at those years with embarrassment, Dennis sees them as an important reminder of his beginnings.

“’Yung experience na ’yon ang talagang nagpa-ground sa akin, nagpa-humble sa akin. Kasi, doon ko naaalala kung gaano na rin kalayo ang narating ko,” he shared.

When Boy playfully asked how much his talent fee is today, Dennis chose to keep the figure private.

“Naku po, huwag na lang nating pag-usapan,” he replied.

What Dennis was more willing to talk about was his gratitude for the opportunities that followed. His career eventually flourished at GMA, where he built an extensive body of work and earned recognition for performances across television and film.

“Pero masasabi ko na malayo-layo na magmula noon,” Dennis said. “At lahat ’yon ay dahil sa GMA, sa lahat ng pagtitiwala at trabaho na binigay nila mula noon hanggang ngayon.”

For Dennis, the contrast between his early ₱5,000-per-episode days and where he stands today is more than a story about a bigger paycheck. It is a reminder of the years of work, patience and opportunities behind a career that was built one role at a time.