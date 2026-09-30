The University of Santo Tomas (UST) emerged as the lone third-ranked Philippine university in the 2027 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.
UST placed within the 1,601–1,800 bracket worldwide, behind Ateneo de Manila University, which led Philippine schools at 1,001–1,200, and the University of the Philippines at 1,201–1,400.
De La Salle University and Mapúa University shared the fourth spot among Philippine institutions, both landing in the 1,801–2,000 global bracket.
The 2027 rankings introduced narrower ranking brackets, making direct comparisons with some placements in the previous edition difficult.
THE evaluates universities based on indicators covering teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook, and industry engagement.
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