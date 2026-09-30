Four suspects were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cavite and Batangas during the early hours of 29 September, police reported.

In Rosario, Cavite, police conducted two separate buy-bust operations in Barangays Wawa 1 and Wawa 2.

The first operation, conducted at around 12:05 a.m., resulted in the arrest of a suspected street-level drug personality and the seizure of about 0.07 gram of suspected shabu valued at P476.

Another operation at around 2:20 a.m. led to the arrest of another suspect and the confiscation of approximately 0.16 gram of suspected shabu valued at P1,088.

Meanwhile, in Sto. Tomas City, Batangas, police arrested a suspected street-level drug personality during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Roque at around 12:15 a.m.

Authorities seized about 0.44 gram of suspected shabu valued at P2,992, along with a mobile phone and a motorcycle.

In Nasugbu, Batangas, another suspect was arrested at around 2:35 a.m. in Barangay 11.

Police recovered five sachets containing approximately 0.62 gram of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P4,216, along with a mobile phone and a motorcycle.

Police said the suspects are facing appropriate charges under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.