Four suspects were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cavite and Batangas during the early hours of 29 September, police reported.
In Rosario, Cavite, police conducted two separate buy-bust operations in Barangays Wawa 1 and Wawa 2.
The first operation, conducted at around 12:05 a.m., resulted in the arrest of a suspected street-level drug personality and the seizure of about 0.07 gram of suspected shabu valued at P476.
Another operation at around 2:20 a.m. led to the arrest of another suspect and the confiscation of approximately 0.16 gram of suspected shabu valued at P1,088.
Meanwhile, in Sto. Tomas City, Batangas, police arrested a suspected street-level drug personality during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Roque at around 12:15 a.m.
Authorities seized about 0.44 gram of suspected shabu valued at P2,992, along with a mobile phone and a motorcycle.
In Nasugbu, Batangas, another suspect was arrested at around 2:35 a.m. in Barangay 11.
Police recovered five sachets containing approximately 0.62 gram of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P4,216, along with a mobile phone and a motorcycle.
Police said the suspects are facing appropriate charges under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Hindu immigrants abroad celebrate in either August or September Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival commemorating the…
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday called for women’s greater representation in leadership across Southeast…
The Senate impeachment court on Tuesday denied the prosecution’s bid to compel Vice President Sara Duterte to confirm…