The advisory stated that for work done during a regular holiday, “the employer shall pay a total of 200% of the employee’s wage for that day for the first eight hours.”

For work done after eight hours on a regular holiday, it added, “the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30% of the hourly rate on said day.)

Should the regular holiday fall on the employee’s rest day, Tolentino indicated that the employee should receive an additional 30 percent pay and, if the work exceeds eight hours, an additional 30 percent for every hour.

The employee will also receive 100 percent pay if the employee is not made to work on a regular holiday.

The scheduled regular holidays in 2027 are January 1, March 25, March 26, April 9, May 1, June 12, August 30, November 30, December 25, December 30, and the yet-to-be-announced dates for Eidul Fitr and Eidul Adha.

Special non-working days are also scheduled next year on February 6, March 27, August 21, November 1, November 2, December 8, December 24, and December 31.

Tolentino indicated that during these special non-working days, “the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30% of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work” and an overtime pay of 30 percent of the hourly rate.

The employer has to pay an additional 50 percent if the work is done on the employee’s rest day and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate as overtime pay.