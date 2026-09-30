Five suspects allegedly linked to a robbery in Barangay Acao, Bauang, La Union were arrested following a joint police operation in San Carlos City, Pangasinan on 29 September 2026.

The operation was launched at around 3:35 p.m. in Barangay Turac, San Carlos City, following the robbery reported to the Bauang Municipal Police Station the previous evening. Four suspects were taken into custody while another was wounded during the operation.

The Bauang MPS and the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the La Union Police Provincial Office led the follow-up operation, with assistance from the San Carlos City Police Station, Basista MPS, Malasiqui MPS and the Pangasinan PPO Provincial Intelligence Unit.

Police said the robbery occurred when two men entered the victim’s residence in Barangay Acao allegedly posing as Department of Social Welfare and Development personnel.

As the victim questioned their identities, one of the suspects allegedly cornered and choked her, forcing her against a chair and causing an injury to her forehead. The other suspect allegedly searched the house and took several valuables.

The suspects also allegedly threatened to kill the victim before escaping with an Apple tablet, an iPhone, P1,700 in cash, a silver necklace and a pair of earrings. The stolen items were estimated to be worth about P50,000.

Police investigators traced the suspects through CCTV footage, which showed them allegedly using a black Toyota Vios as their getaway vehicle and heading south along the national highway.

Follow-up intelligence operations eventually led police to a residence in Barangay Turac, where the suspects were located. The getaway vehicle, a caliber .45 pistol and the reported stolen items were recovered during the operation.

One of the suspects was wounded and brought to a hospital for medical treatment, while the other four were taken into police custody.

The Scene of the Crime Operations team of the Pangasinan Provincial Forensic Unit in Lingayen was also called in to process the scene.

Police said investigation and documentation are continuing as authorities prepare the appropriate charges and determine whether the suspects may have been involved in other similar incidents.

La Union Police Provincial Office chief PCOL Redentor Ulsano said the operation demonstrated the police force’s continuing efforts to immediately pursue individuals allegedly involved in criminal activities.

Authorities also urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious individuals or activities to the police.