Thirty-eight government hospitals in Laguna, Batangas and Quezon have been allocated a combined ₱588.05 million for the government's Zero Balance Billing program, according to the Department of Health.

Laguna received the largest share among the three CALABARZON provinces, with ₱294.1 million allocated to 15 hospitals.

Another ₱152.85 million was allotted to 11 hospitals in Quezon, while 12 hospitals in Batangas were allocated ₱141.1 million.

Together, the three provinces account for nearly 59 percent of the ₱1-billion fund distributed among 48 public hospitals in six provinces.

The remaining beneficiaries are government hospitals in Aklan, Benguet and Sarangani.

Under the Zero Balance Billing program, qualified patients in participating government hospitals may receive covered medical services without paying a remaining hospital balance, subject to applicable program guidelines and eligibility requirements.

The funding is part of the government's broader effort to reduce patients' out-of-pocket expenses, particularly among families relying on public hospitals.

Earlier this month, the Department of Budget and Management approved ₱10.377 billion for Zero Balance Billing implementation. Of the amount, ₱9.377 billion was earmarked for DOH hospitals nationwide, while a separate ₱1 billion was released to expand the program to selected local government hospitals.

The latest DOH figures show that 38 of the 48 hospitals covered by the ₱1-billion allocation are in Laguna, Batangas and Quezon, placing the three CALABARZON provinces among the major beneficiaries of the program.