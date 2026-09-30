KALAYAAN, Laguna — Police arrested a man in Barangay San Antonio here on 28 September over an estafa case covered by a warrant issued nearly four decades ago.

The Kalayaan Municipal Police Station said its tracker team arrested the suspect, identified only as alias “Alejandro,” at around 3:15 p.m. in Sitio Lamao.

The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant issued on 28 October 1986 by the 5th Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Pangil-Paete-Pakil in Paete, Laguna.

The court had set bail at P1,000.

Police said alternative recording devices were used during the operation. The suspect was informed of his constitutional rights and is now under the custody of the Kalayaan police pending the return of the warrant to the issuing court.