Lunch is often dictated by three things: time, appetite and budget. At Araneta City, however, the midday meal can get a little more adventurous.

For its month-long Araneta City Lunch Festival, more than 60 restaurants across the commercial district are offering specially curated lunch sets, with meals starting at ₱399.

DAILY TRIBUNE got a taste of the festival during a restaurant crawl at Gateway Mall 2, hopping from seafood and Filipino-inspired fare to Chinese comfort food and Japanese favorites.

The crawl brought us to three participating restaurants — Seafood 8, 18 Jade and Unagi Yukimitsu — with each stop offering a different take on the midday meal.

Flavors of the sea

At Seafood 8, seafood takes center stage while familiar sides of steamed rice, atsara and miso soup round out the meal.

Diners can choose from Tempura with Steamed Rice and Atsara, Baby Calamari with Steamed Rice and Atsara, or Seafood Sisig with Steamed Rice and Atsara.

The three dishes cater to different cravings. The tempura delivers the familiar light crunch of battered seafood, while the baby calamari offers a heartier bite. The seafood sisig, meanwhile, gives the Filipino favorite a seafood spin, with octopus taking the starring role.

The tangy atsara provides a welcome contrast to the richer seafood, cleansing the palate between bites, while the rice and miso soup turn each dish into a filling lunch set.