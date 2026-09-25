“There is no plunder. No government or public funds were stolen,” La Viña said in a radio interview.

La Viña also disputed claims that Leviste owes the government ₱10 billion or ₱22 billion, saying the amount at issue is around ₱92 million involving projects that did not push through.

He explained that some of Leviste’s renewable energy projects were completed while others remained in the pre-development stage or did not proceed because they were deemed commercially unfeasible.

According to La Viña, Leviste has been involved in the energy business since the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III and secured contracts under three different administrations and several Department of Energy secretaries.

He also maintained that Legarda had no involvement in her son’s business dealings.

“[Senator] Legarda had absolutely no involvement in any of this, other than the fact that she is Leandro’s mother. There is no accusation against her,” La Viña stated.

The lawyer further alleged that the complaint against Leviste came after the lawmaker spoke out against corruption, describing the case as retaliation.

He also clarified that the Ombudsman has only asked Legarda and Leviste to respond to the allegations as part of its preliminary investigation but no case was officially filed against them.

Meanwhile, La Viña stressed that neither had fled the country nor evaded authorities, noting that no arrest warrant had been issued.

“They did not run away, they did not flee, and they did not evade any arrest warrant because there is no arrest warrant. No case has been filed in court yet,” he said.

La Viña confirmed that the mother and son are currently in France, where the senator is undergoing medical treatment while the congressman accompanies her.

Legarda’s medical leave is expected to last until the second week of October, although La Viña said any further extension would depend on her condition.

“She is in serious condition and is having difficulty breathing. This is no secret; the other senators have known about it for quite some time,” he revealed.

La Viña further added that Legarda still intends to participate in the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, but her attendance would depend primarily on her medical condition and the schedule of the hearings.