Employees in the National Capital Region (NCR) should get additional pay during the special non-working days for the upcoming 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit from 16 to 18 November, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Wednesday, September 30.
The department said DOLE Secretary Francis Tolentino issued an advisory stating that during the three special non-working days, “the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30% of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work.”
The secretary indicated that the rules shall also apply to employees under alternative, flexible, and telecommuting work arrangements.
The advisory also stated that during the three-day period, the employee should also get an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate for work done beyond eight hours.
If the work is done on a rest day, it said, “the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30% of the hourly rate on said day.”
An employee working on a rest day will also get an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate as overtime pay.
Tolentino issued the advisory after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Proclamation No. 1447, Series of 2026, declaring November 16 to 18 as special non-working days in the NCR.
The Philippines is hosting the ASEAN Summit this November and declared the period as special non-working days to ease traffic and ensure the safety and security of participants.
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