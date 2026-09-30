The secretary indicated that the rules shall also apply to employees under alternative, flexible, and telecommuting work arrangements.

The advisory also stated that during the three-day period, the employee should also get an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate for work done beyond eight hours.

If the work is done on a rest day, it said, “the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30% of the hourly rate on said day.”

An employee working on a rest day will also get an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate as overtime pay.

Tolentino issued the advisory after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Proclamation No. 1447, Series of 2026, declaring November 16 to 18 as special non-working days in the NCR.

The Philippines is hosting the ASEAN Summit this November and declared the period as special non-working days to ease traffic and ensure the safety and security of participants.