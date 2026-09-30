ILOILO CITY — Mayor Raisa Treñas is calling for stronger affordable housing programs and measures to keep living costs manageable as Iloilo City attracts more investors, businesses and prospective residents.
Speaking at the Iloilo Urban Living Summit on Tuesday, Treñas said the city must remain open to new investments to sustain economic growth and create more employment opportunities while ensuring that local residents are not left behind.
“If we gatekeep our city, growth and development will remain stagnant. No one will come in, and we will have no new investments,” Treñas said.
However, she stressed that economic expansion must go hand in hand with accessible housing and a reasonable cost of living as more people consider relocating to the city.
Treñas said the city government is pursuing housing initiatives through its PASILONG Program, which offers socialized housing, apartment-type units, condominiums and rental housing for residents with different housing needs.
She emphasized that housing interventions should not be limited to families requiring relocation or socialized housing but should also address the needs of working-class residents and middle-income households.
The mayor said the challenge is to ensure that the benefits of economic growth translate into more housing options for Ilonggos, alongside additional businesses and employment opportunities.
The Urban Living Summit also tackled housing compliance, safety, property improvements, technology, energy efficiency and accessibility, with discussions aimed at improving rental communities and maintaining Iloilo City’s livability and attractiveness to investors.
Treñas said the city must balance its drive to attract investments with the need to provide residents with access to suitable and affordable places to live.
As Iloilo City continues to develop as a business and residential hub, expanding housing choices and keeping living costs manageable remain key concerns in sustaining inclusive urban growth.
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