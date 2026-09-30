The Professional Regulation Commission released the official examination results on 28 September, two working days after the last day of the examination.

The Geodetic Engineers Computer-Based Licensure Examination was held on 23 and 24 September in several testing centers nationwide, including NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cebu, Davao, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Rosales, Tacloban and Tuguegarao.

Nationally, 842 out of 1,482 examinees passed the examination, equivalent to a 56.82 percent passing rate.

The PRC said the examination was administered by the Board of Geodetic Engineering chaired by Engr. Epifanio D. Lopez, with Engr. Concordio D. Zuñiga and Engr. Randolf S. Vicente as members.

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Cards and Certificates of Registration for successful examinees will begin online on 9 November.

The PRC said the date and venue for the oathtaking of the new geodetic engineers will be announced later.