“It is a very nice surprise for us that barangay officials across the country have been given an additional two-year extension,” Debuque said.

She said the extended period would allow barangay officials to focus on ongoing projects and programs aimed at improving their respective communities.

However, Debuque stressed that the additional time in office should not be treated as a gift but as a greater responsibility to demonstrate their commitment to public service.

She said incumbent officials must use the extension to prove that they deserve the continued trust of their constituents by maintaining good governance and delivering programs that respond to community needs.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12326 on September 25, moving the next regular BSKE from November 2, 2026, to the second Monday of November 2028. The law also fixes the terms of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials at five years.

Under the new law, officials elected in 2023 will remain in office until the next scheduled elections in 2028, subject to applicable legal provisions.

The postponement gives incumbent barangay and SK officials additional time to complete ongoing initiatives and pursue local development priorities before voters return to the polls.