Gracioso, who was previously detailed to former House of Representatives Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, claimed that he delivered billions of pesos in cash to members of the Duterte family upon Velasco’s instruction.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag earlier said Gracioso had already undergone a first polygraph test regarding his allegations, with the results showing 99 percent on the truthfulness of his statements.

Matibag said the bureau asked Gracioso if he was willing to undergo another lie detector test based on the statements in his affidavit, and he agreed.

“Tinanong namin siya kung payag siya na sumalang ulit sa lie detector test at siya ay tatanungin namin base roon sa kanyang mga pahayag doon sa kanyang affidavit, at kinumpirma niya na siya ay papayag ulit,” Matibag said.

Matibag also said the NBI sent invitations on Monday, 28 September, to individuals implicated by Gracioso in his sworn affidavit to shed light on his claims.

Those invited were Vice President Sara Duterte, her brother, Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, Velasco, and the former House speaker’s wife.

The Bureau of Immigration earlier confirmed that the Velasco couple had left the country and had yet to return.