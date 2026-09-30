CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — CALABARZON is expected to face below-normal rainfall at the start of 2027 as the prevailing El Niño intensifies and persists through the first half of next year, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

PAGASA Weather Specialist Bernadeth Lucillo, during a meeting of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said the region may still experience near-normal to above-normal rainfall conditions in the coming months despite the prevailing El Niño.

The outlook, however, is expected to change early next year.