Among the programs presented were the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP), Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST), scholarship programs, STARBOOKS digital learning kiosks, technology transfer initiatives, disaster risk reduction technologies, the Smart and Sustainable Communities Program (SSCP), and research and development projects.

DOST also introduced several technologies and initiatives that could support Ilagan’s development plans, including smart governance systems, the Smart Approaches to Reinvigorate Agriculture as an Industry (SARAI) program, electric vehicles, and waste-to-energy technology.

SARAI, in particular, can provide farmers with climate and weather information that may help improve agricultural planning and productivity.

The proposed use of electric vehicles and waste-to-energy technology could meanwhile support the city’s efforts to reduce environmental impacts while improving resource management.

The agencies also discussed the alignment of DOST’s four development pillars — human well-being, wealth creation, wealth protection, and sustainability — with Ilagan’s Livable City by 2030 Framework.

Under human well-being, DOST programs such as scholarships, health technologies, and educational resources are intended to expand access to learning and improve community services.

Wealth creation may be supported through technology upgrading for enterprises, entrepreneurship, technology transfer, and research commercialization, while wealth protection involves disaster risk reduction technologies, climate information, and other measures aimed at protecting communities and livelihoods.

Sustainability initiatives include water security technologies such as SAFEWTRS, as well as environmentally friendly and community-based solutions.

The SSCP was also presented as a potential platform for integrating digital technologies and data-driven approaches into the city’s development plans.

Possible areas of cooperation include smart governance, disaster resilience, climate-smart agriculture, urban mobility planning through AI-powered tools such as SEERMO, electric mobility, waste management, and the development of local innovation ecosystems.

Diaz welcomed the presentation and acknowledged DOST’s continuing support for the city’s efforts to use technology in addressing local development concerns.

The two sides also identified potential projects that could be pursued through sustained coordination, particularly initiatives that complement Ilagan’s Livable City by 2030 Framework.

The meeting ended with both institutions agreeing to strengthen their partnership and pursue science-based solutions that could contribute to Ilagan’s long-term development.