ILOILO CITY — The Archdiocese of Jaro has expressed disappointment over the postponement of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), hoping the Supreme Court will intervene in response to a petition challenging the move.

Msgr. Meliton Oso, director of the Jaro Archdiocesan Social Action Center (JASAC), said the Church hopes the high court will act on the petition filed by election lawyer Romulo Macalintal questioning the constitutionality of the postponement.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12326 on 24 September, moving the next BSKE from November 2026 to November 2028 and setting five-year terms for barangay and SK officials.