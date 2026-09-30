ILOILO CITY — The Archdiocese of Jaro has expressed disappointment over the postponement of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), hoping the Supreme Court will intervene in response to a petition challenging the move.
Msgr. Meliton Oso, director of the Jaro Archdiocesan Social Action Center (JASAC), said the Church hopes the high court will act on the petition filed by election lawyer Romulo Macalintal questioning the constitutionality of the postponement.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12326 on 24 September, moving the next BSKE from November 2026 to November 2028 and setting five-year terms for barangay and SK officials.
Macalintal subsequently asked the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order against the law and declare the postponement unconstitutional. The petition seeks to halt implementation of the measure and resume preparations for the November 2026 elections.
Oso said the Church remains hopeful that the court will consider the petition, noting that the elections could still proceed if the Supreme Court issues an order allowing them.
Despite the postponement, Oso urged the public to remain engaged in safeguarding democracy and exercising their rights as citizens.
He stressed the importance of continued public participation in governance, particularly in ensuring accountability among elected officials at the barangay level.
The next steps now depend on the Supreme Court’s action on the legal challenge, while the postponement law remains in effect unless the court orders otherwise.
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