VINTAR, Ilocos Norte — Mayor Richard Agregado Degala is set to issue an executive order regulating the trading and movement of hogs in the municipality following complaints from local hog raisers over low live-weight prices offered by traders and hog corridors.
The proposed Executive Order No. 40 came after a series of meetings between Degala and hog raisers, who raised concerns about the prices they receive for their livestock.
The municipal government also sought the support of Laoag City Mayor James Bryan Q. Alcid, particularly in addressing the pricing of hogs sold in the city. Vintar is among the municipalities supplying hogs to Laoag.
Under the planned measures, hog raisers in Vintar will be required to submit updated inventories of their livestock to the Municipal Agriculture Office every two months. The municipality will also monitor compliance with the prescribed hog prices under the executive order.
The proposed order will also require checkpoints at the municipality’s exit points to monitor hogs being transported outside Vintar.
Authorities will check the required documents, including certifications signed by Barangay Animal Health Workers (BAHWs), hog corridors, and barangay officials from the areas where the hogs originated. The hogs will also be required to pass through the municipal slaughterhouse for weighing.
The municipal government said violators may be issued show-cause orders and could face legal action depending on the circumstances of the violation.
The final version of Executive Order No. 40 is expected to be released today, 1 October, with implementation to follow.
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