VINTAR, Ilocos Norte — Mayor Richard Agregado Degala is set to issue an executive order regulating the trading and movement of hogs in the municipality following complaints from local hog raisers over low live-weight prices offered by traders and hog corridors.

The proposed Executive Order No. 40 came after a series of meetings between Degala and hog raisers, who raised concerns about the prices they receive for their livestock.

The municipal government also sought the support of Laoag City Mayor James Bryan Q. Alcid, particularly in addressing the pricing of hogs sold in the city. Vintar is among the municipalities supplying hogs to Laoag.