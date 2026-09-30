LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte — The City Agriculture Office of Laoag City is testing different vegetable varieties that can be grown during the off-season as part of efforts to maintain supply when production normally declines.

The trials were conducted through the Nutrisyon at Kalikasan: Off-Season Vegetable Derby Field Day and Harvest Festival in Barangay Lataag, hosted by the Lataag Farmers Association.

Five seed companies and five agricultural chemical companies participated in the trials, with farmers planting varieties of tomato, squash, bottle gourd, string beans, eggplant, and chili.