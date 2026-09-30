LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte — The City Agriculture Office of Laoag City is testing different vegetable varieties that can be grown during the off-season as part of efforts to maintain supply when production normally declines.
The trials were conducted through the Nutrisyon at Kalikasan: Off-Season Vegetable Derby Field Day and Harvest Festival in Barangay Lataag, hosted by the Lataag Farmers Association.
Five seed companies and five agricultural chemical companies participated in the trials, with farmers planting varieties of tomato, squash, bottle gourd, string beans, eggplant, and chili.
The vegetable derby is intended to determine which varieties can perform well outside the regular planting season. Results from the trials could help farmers identify crops that can be produced when supply is lower and vegetable prices increase.
The activity is part of the agricultural programs being implemented by the city under Mayor James Bryan Q. Alcid, with the City Agriculture Office handling the technical side of the trials.
City Agriculturist Engr. Sheila Marie Opelac, along with participating farmers and agricultural companies, took part in the field activity.
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