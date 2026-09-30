LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte — A total of 616 households in Ilocos Norte, including 94 households in Laoag City, were provided with electricity connections under the “Pasilaw ni Manang Imee” program.

The ceremonial energization was held at the Laoag City Multi-Purpose Hall, with Senator Imee R. Marcos leading the activity.

Of the 616 beneficiary households across the province, 94 are from Laoag City, benefiting around 400 residents, according to program organizers.

The initiative is being implemented by the Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative (INEC) as part of efforts to extend electricity service to households that remain without connections.