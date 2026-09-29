The Southern Police District (SPD) on Tuesday said it is ready to assist commuters who may be affected by the two-day transport strike scheduled from 28 to 30 September, amid the continuing increase in oil prices and its impact on the livelihood of public utility vehicle drivers and operators.
SPD Director Police Brigadier General Rodel Pastor directed all police stations to closely coordinate with concerned local government units, transport authorities, and other partner agencies to ensure the safety and orderly movement of commuters.
The SPD will deploy a sufficient number of police personnel, including the District Mobile Force Battalion (DMFB), in areas expected to be affected by the transport strike being observed by transport groups MANIBELA and PISTON. Personnel will provide immediate assistance, maintain peace and order, and help address traffic and other security concerns.
Police units will also coordinate with concerned LGUs to monitor routes and areas within the SPD’s area of responsibility that may be affected by the transport strike, particularly those expected to experience increased passenger volume and transportation disruptions.
As part of its assistance to affected commuters, the SPD will also provide free rides in strategic areas to help transport passengers whose regular means of transportation may be disrupted by the strike.
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