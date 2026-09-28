Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. said they are preparing formal correspondence to the Court of Appeals regarding the release of Cedric Lee and Deniece Cornejo following the appellate court’s modification of their sentences in the serious illegal detention for ransom case filed by actor Vhong Navarro.

Catapang said the Bureau will request a copy of the Entry of Judgment after the Court of Appeals, in an order dated 25 September 2026, directed the immediate release of the two persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Also, the Bureau is preparing a request for the issuance of a Certificate of No Pending Case from the Office of the Clerk of Court of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Taguig City.

It will form part of the records and documentation required to determine the PDLs’ release status.

Catapang, citing records provided by the Person Deprived of Liberty Documents and Processing Division (PDPD), said Lee was received into BuCor custody on 3 May 2024 by virtue of a Commitment Order issued by RTC Branch 153, Taguig City. He was initially sentenced to reclusion perpetua for serious illegal detention under Criminal Case No. 153705.

On the other hand, Cornejo was received into BuCor custody on 2 May 2024 pursuant to the corresponding commitment documents.

The case was later affirmed and modified by the Court of Appeals, Manila, Special Seventeenth Division, under CA-G.R. CR HC No. 20030. The appellate court modified the offense to grave coercion and imposed a sentence of six months as minimum to three years, six months, and 21 days as maximum.

Records further show that the subject PDLs are also serving another sentence under Criminal Case No. 2802(26741) before RTC Branch 266, Taguig City, for grave coercion (to request information and mittimus), with a sentence of six months as minimum to three years and six months as maximum, as affirmed and modified by the Court of Appeals (9th Division) decision under CA-G.R. SP No. 16709. No Entry of Judgment has been issued; therefore, it is being requested from the Judicial Records Division of the said court.

Based on records, the sentences imposed in the two cases are to be served successively, and the combined sentence is computed at four years and 21 days as minimum to seven years and 21 days as maximum.

The Bureau is reviewing the records and sentence computations to ensure that any release is carried out in accordance with the appellate court’s order and applicable rules on sentence administration.

As of 26 September 2026, Lee has accumulated 460 days of Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA).

His credited time served with BuCor, including the applicable allowance, is three years, 10 months, and 29 days, and his actual time served is two years, seven months, and 24 days.

Based on the current computation, Lee’s presumptive date for serving his minimum sentence is 18 February 2027, while his presumptive date for serving his maximum sentence is 18 February 2030.

Meanwhile, Cornejo has accumulated 440 days of GCTA and 75 days of Time Allowance for Study, Teaching, and Mentoring (TASTM).

Her credited time served with BuCor is three years, nine months, and 24 days as of 26 September 2026, while her actual time served is two years, four months, and 24 days.

Cornejo’s presumptive date for serving the minimum sentence is 23 December 2026, while the presumptive date for serving the maximum sentence is 23 December 2029.

TASTM is a privilege granted under Republic Act No. 10592, which provides for the reduction of a PDL’s prison sentence in recognition of participation in study, teaching, or mentoring activities, subject to applicable requirements and verification.

The actions of BuCor, Catapang emphasized, are part of its standard records-validation and release procedures.

The Bureau must obtain and verify the necessary court documents, including the Entry of Judgment and Certificate of No Pending Case, before finalizing the release process.