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A 41-year-old female Filipino passenger wanted under an alias warrant of arrest was apprehended by authorities following an immigration screening at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Sunday, 27 September.
Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel intercepted and turned over the departing passenger to NAIA Police Station 3, which coordinated with the Manila Police District (MPD), District Investigation and Detection Management Division–Crime Investigation Section (DIDMD-CIS), for the joint implementation of the alias warrant.
Court records show that the alias warrant was issued on 17 May 2016 in connection with two counts of illegal recruitment and two counts of estafa, with recommended bail set at P86,000.
The accused is currently under the custody of the MPD/DIDMD-CIS for documentation and appropriate legal action.