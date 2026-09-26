“We respectfully urge everyone to be more circumspect in appreciating this news report while we evaluate and determine the accountability of the individual and the publisher under the law,” he added.

According to a media report, Police Corporal Rodulfo “Rudy” Gracioso Jr., who claimed to have served as Velasco’s head of security from 2018 through his speakership from 2020 to 2022, alleged that he delivered cash-filled suitcases to Duterte on Velasco’s instructions.

Gracioso said he delivered more than P2 billion to Duterte in more than 20 transactions, with alleged deliveries ranging from P20 million to P50 million in Metro Manila, Davao and elsewhere. He also claimed to have delivered cash to former President Rodrigo Duterte and Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte.

Ilagan described Gracioso’s account as a “one-size-fits-all” narrative that appeared to target multiple people and said it was inconsistent with verifiable events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Velasco’s period as speaker.

He also questioned Gracioso’s record, citing reported misconduct, disciplinary sanctions and his recent dismissal from the Philippine National Police. Gracioso was dismissed from the police service this month, according to reports on the NBI investigation. The NBI has said it is validating his allegations.

Duterte separately denied knowing Gracioso or receiving money from him.

"Mga kababayan, I do not know Rodulfo Gracioso Jr., nor have I ever received any money from him. My lawyers are awaiting an official copy of the Gracioso affidavit from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) so they can begin working on the cases to be filed against him," the Vice President said in a statement.

"Once we are done dismantling the lies contained in his testimony, it will end up in the trash bin—just like the one from Ramil Madriaga," Duterte added.