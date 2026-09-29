Learning from his daughter that Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co’s planned wedding in Spain was not pushing through, Bayani Agbayani and his wife Lenlen took the situation as an opportunity to explore the beauty of Spain.
Agbayani shared on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” that he and his wife Lenlen were invited to the wedding in Spain, as his daughter Thalia was married to Alonzo’s younger brother James. They flew to Madrid, Spain, on 1 May to attend Alonzo and Co’s wedding.
“Pumunta kami sa Madrid kasi nauna na kami roon dahil balak namin ni Lenlen mamasyal.
“Pagdating namin ng Barcelona, after Madrid, dun namin nalaman,” he said. “‘Papa, hindi na po matutuloy,’” Agbayani recalled Thalia saying.
Their reaction was one of disbelief: “Una, hindi kami maka-paniwala, pero eventually, naniwala rin kami.”
Agbayani recalled going to a dining place where Alonzo and Co were supposed to have dinner.
“Sinilip namin kasi baka natuloy tapos wala kami. Naniniguro kami,” Bayani unabashedly admitted.
“Eto, nagdi-dinner tayo pero sarado yung gate, tinatanaw lang namin. Parang Malacañang, e,” he shared.
On the wedding day, Agbayani and his wife went to the church in Jerez. “Tapos yung kasal nila that day, pumunta rin kami sa Jerez, dun sa simbahan.
“Hindi lang namin inilalabas kasi siyempre ayaw namin pang ilabas, pero nasa amin yung videos.
“Ang ganda nung lugar kaya pala gustung-gusto nila doon. Ang ganda pala sa Jerez, tapos tumuloy na kami sa Portugal,” he said.
Although the comedian did not mention the church’s name, the most popular church in Jerez is the Jerez de la Frontera Cathedral, which is located in Andalusia.
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