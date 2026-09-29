Learning from his daughter that Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co’s planned wedding in Spain was not pushing through, Bayani Agbayani and his wife Lenlen took the situation as an opportunity to explore the beauty of Spain.

Agbayani shared on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” that he and his wife Lenlen were invited to the wedding in Spain, as his daughter Thalia was married to Alonzo’s younger brother James. They flew to Madrid, Spain, on 1 May to attend Alonzo and Co’s wedding.

“Pumunta kami sa Madrid kasi nauna na kami roon dahil balak namin ni Lenlen mamasyal.

“Pagdating namin ng Barcelona, after Madrid, dun namin nalaman,” he said. “‘Papa, hindi na po matutuloy,’” Agbayani recalled Thalia saying.