The father and son have filed their respective counter-affidavits before the Ombudsman and said they would cooperate with the investigation.

Matugas said the complete project records should establish the actual role, if any, of each person being linked to the transaction.

He said the records should show who selected the contractor, signed project documents, implemented and supervised the work, certified its accomplishment, and processed payments.

Records cited in connection with the case identify Boometrix Development Corporation as the private contractor for the project.

Ronald Abejo and his wife, Princess Abejo, were identified as principal shareholders of the company. Abejo is a relative of the Matugas family.

Matugas said the family relationship is not disputed but maintained that it should be distinguished from actual participation in the government project.

“Being related to the owners of a company is one fact. Participation in a particular government project is another. The documents should establish the role of each individual,” Matugas said.

Corporate records cited by the Matugas camp state that neither Lalo nor Bingo was an incorporator, shareholder or officer of Boometrix.

The camp also maintained that neither Matugas signed contract documents for the Mahayhay-Tuburan project and that the records cited by them do not show either participated in its implementation.

Matugas said these assertions could be checked against the complete government and corporate records.

He added that any document showing that either of them participated in selecting the contractor, signing the project contract, supervising construction, certifying accomplishments or authorizing payments should be identified and examined.

The Ombudsman has raised questions over the project’s reported accomplishment and payments. The matter is undergoing preliminary investigation.

Matugas said questions surrounding the implementation should be traced through official project records to determine who was responsible for the work, prepared and approved certifications, and processed and authorized payments.

The Matugases earlier said they respect the mandate of the Ombudsman and would cooperate with the proceedings, maintaining that the documentary record should clarify their actual connection to the project.