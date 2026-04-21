BOC extends importer accreditation to three years

Importers will now face fewer renewals and longer compliance cycles after the Bureau of Customs (BOC) extended accreditation validity from one year to three years under new rules.

The policy, formalized through Customs Administrative Order 01-2026, takes effect with a corresponding adjustment in fees, setting application and renewal costs at P5,000 for the full three-year period. The validity will begin from the date a Certificate of Accreditation is issued.