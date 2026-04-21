BOC extends importer accreditation to three years

Importers will now face fewer renewals and longer compliance cycles after the Bureau of Customs (BOC) extended accreditation validity from one year to three years under new rules.
The policy, formalized through Customs Administrative Order 01-2026, takes effect with a corresponding adjustment in fees, setting application and renewal costs at P5,000 for the full three-year period. The validity will begin from the date a Certificate of Accreditation is issued.
Finance Secretary Frederick Go said the move is meant to simplify procedures and improve the business environment for importers.
“By extending the validity of importer accreditation, we are reducing red tape and enabling a more efficient trade system that can meet growing consumer demand and support local industries,” Go said. “This reform allows businesses to focus more on operations and growth rather than administrative requirements.”
The updated order, signed by Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno, also revises documentation requirements for new applicants. These include a clearer list of responsible officers and the addition of an affidavit committing firms to comply with reporting obligations and disclose any changes in business information.
Despite the longer validity, compliance monitoring will continue annually. Accredited importers must submit an Annual Reportorial Compliance within 30 days of their accreditation anniversary, detailing updates in company information and confirming adherence to reporting rules.
The changes amend earlier guidelines under CAO 07-2022 and are part of broader efforts to streamline trade processes while maintaining regulatory oversight.