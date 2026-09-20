LTFRB acting chairman Greg Pua Jr. said the programs are not election-related and are intended to help the public transportation sector cope with the effects of the ongoing fuel crisis amid tensions in the Middle East.

“The subject programs are continuing government programs and are not election-related or partisan activities. They are implemented pursuant to existing laws, appropriations, policies, and program guidelines,” Pua wrote.

Ahead of the ban, the LTFRB is reportedly releasing funds to operators to cover operational expenses and monthly loan amortizations for three months.

In a resolution promulgated on 5 August, Comelec prohibited the “release, disbursement, or expenditure of public funds” for various social welfare programs during specified periods in connection with the elections.

Among the programs covered are Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD), Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) and Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

The restrictions apply during varying periods from 18 September to 2 November.

Comelec provided exemptions for certain expenditures, including those related to calamities, regular and recurring expenses, maintenance and other operating expenses, and salaries of government personnel.

Government agencies may also apply for exemptions from the prohibition.

Pua said the LTFRB programs are intended to maintain the affordability and reliability of public transportation, warning that interruptions could affect operators and the delivery of transport services.

He also committed to ensuring that the distribution of assistance would comply with Comelec requirements and would be carried out without the “participation or involvement of candidates or political parties.”

The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections are scheduled for 2 November, although Congress has passed measures seeking to postpone the polls and extend the terms of barangay officials to five years.