Bureau of Customs posts P9.3-B revenue surplus in first 5 months of 2026

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) collected P406.365 billion from January to May 2026, generating a P9.315 billion surplus over its target and sustaining strong revenue growth despite prevailing trade and market challenges.

The collection in the first five months of 2026 exceeded the agency’s target of P397.050 billion by 2.3 percent. The figure also represents an increase of P24.629 billion, or 6.5 percent, compared to collections recorded during the same period in 2025.

The agency attributed its positive performance primarily to improved valuation and enhanced revenue collection measures, which helped offset the impact of lower import volumes during the period.

In May 2026 alone, the BOC collected P80.664 billion, falling slightly short of its target by P1.726 billion, or 2.1 percent. This was largely due to reduced import volumes of oil and non-oil commodities, as well as the implementation of Executive Order No. 114, s. 2026, which temporarily suspended excise taxes on selected petroleum products.

Despite this, the agency still recorded a year-on-year increase of P5.007 billion, or 6.62 percent, compared to P75.657 billion collected in May 2025.