BOC Port of Subic holds condemnation of containers of rotten agri products in Bulacan

These 118 abandoned refrigerated containers that hold frozen agricultural products were deemed "overstaying" by the agency. These were either abandoned by consignees or confiscated due to misdeclaration of contents or non-payment of tax duties.

Some of these containers have been there since 2018 due to protocols regarding the confiscation and seizure of these items.

"The Port of Subic is currently conducting the condemnation through dumping of the first two (2) containers containing rotten agricultural products, ensuring the proper disposal of hazardous and spoiled goods within the port area," the BOC stated.

"This ongoing operation reflects the continued commitment of the Bureau of Customs and partner agencies to safeguard public health, maintain port sanitation, and uphold lawful and responsible port operations," the agency added.

Meanwhile, the newly installed District Collector Atty. Geniefelle P. Lagmay made good on his word to act on the said refrigerated containers.

To recall, Lagmay promised to immediately resolve the issue of these overstaying refrigerated containers with spoiled agricultural products that have emitted foul odor within the area of New Container Terminal.

Since he just recently assumed his position, he assured that the BOC will do everything it can to resolve the problem.