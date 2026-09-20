“Ito ay panawagan sa atin na ang ating pagdedebosyon ay hindi lang ‘yung pagdampi ng ating mga kamay sa image of our lady kundi ‘yung ating kamay sa pangangalaga at pagpapaunlad ng anu mang ipinagkatiwala sa atin ng Panginoon at ‘yun ang stewardship na pinapapaalala sa atin,” Alarcon said.

(This is an appeal that our devotion to Our Lady of Peñafrancia is not just about touching her image but also reaching out to the care and improvement to whatever the Lord entrusted us for stewardship.)

Every September, a fluvial procession featuring the images of Our Lady of Peñafrancia and El Divino Rostro is held along the Naga River in Naga City.

“Tamang-tama ang buwan na ito ay Season of Creation,” the archbishop said in a video message.

(The timing is just right since this month is also the Season of Creation.)

“Ito ay panawagan din, paalala sa atin ‘yung pangangalaga sa inang kalikasan,” he added.

(This is also an appeal and a reminder for us to care for Mother Nature.)

The Season of Creation is an annual ecumenical observance centered on prayer and action for the protection of the environment.

The archdiocese said around one million devotees and pilgrims participated in the fluvial procession held on 19 September.