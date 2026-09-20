The National Capital Region Police Office has deployed 15,746 police personnel across Metro Manila for activities marking the 54th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law on Monday, 21 September.

The NCRPO said the deployment was based on operational requirements, expected protest areas and routes, traffic and public safety considerations, and the need to have personnel immediately available for any incidents.

NCRPO chief Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano said the police force’s primary objective is to maintain peace and order while respecting the constitutional rights of demonstrators.

“Ultimately, the success of this deployment should not be measured by the number of police officers visible on the streets, but by whether people are able to exercise their rights safely, whether public safety is maintained, and whether our constitutional freedoms are respected throughout the process,” Abrahano said.

“The objective is to have sufficient personnel available so that situations can be addressed proportionately and promptly rather than allowing incidents to escalate,” he added.

The NCRPO said no specific security threat indicating an intent to disrupt the commemoration has been monitored so far.

Abrahano, however, said authorities would not be complacent, with intelligence units continuing to monitor developments, validate information and coordinate with concerned stakeholders.

The NCRPO said it recognizes peaceful assembly and freedom of expression as constitutionally protected rights.

Police personnel have been instructed to exercise maximum tolerance, professionalism and restraint, and to respect human rights while performing their duties, Abrahano said.

“At the same time, we appeal to protest organizers and participants to police their own ranks. We ask everyone to help prevent individuals from engaging in acts that may endanger other protesters, police personnel, motorists, commuters, and residents,” he said.

“Our message is straightforward: Express your views, exercise your rights, but help us keep the streets peaceful and safe for everyone. We are here to secure the right to speak, not to silence those who speak," Abrahano added.