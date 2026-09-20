The Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) in Capas, Tarlac, has taken in the dogs that were maltreated by a vlogger from Barangay Bukal in Lemery, Batangas after the animals chewed his "expensive" slippers.

The video of the abuse of the animals went viral with netizens shouting for justice for the three dogs.

The video sparked widespread condemnation across social media, prompting animal welfare advocates and organizations to take immediate action.

According to the AKF, the rescued dogs were transferred out of Lemery and brought to the AKF Rescue Center for proper medical care, recovery, and rehabilitation

The AKF posted that the three animals are currently in a safe condition, citing that one of the maltreated dogs is a pregnant mother.

The vlogger is being charged with possible violation of the Animal Welfare Act (RA 8485), amended by RA 10631.