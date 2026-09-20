This milestone serves as an inspiration for the team to continue working together, improving public service, and delivering results that contribute to the Bureau’s mission and the country’s revenue goals.⁩

Meanwhile, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is advancing the long-term modernization of the San Fernando International Seaport in Poro Point in La Union, with critical support from the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center. The project secured provisional funding under the Project Development and Monitoring Facility (PDMF), a key step in transforming the terminal into a world-class gateway for Northern Luzon.

Following the recent issuance of a technical assistance agreement, the BCDA and the PPP Center will jointly engage expert consultants to undertake the end-to-end preparation of the project under a PPP arrangement. This advisory package covers feasibility studies, market analysis, legal and financial structuring, PPP transaction support, and other related expenses, with an indicative budget of Php 74.90 million.

The full redevelopment and modernization of the San Fernando International Seaport in Poro Point aims to transform the current bulk and break-bulk terminal into a world-class seaport equipped with modern port infrastructure and logistics systems. The project will enable full containerization, including container terminals and automated yard systems; install quay and yard cranes for faster cargo turnaround; expand storage and stacking areas; deploy advanced terminal operating systems, gate automation, and digital freight management; improve road and future rail connectivity for seamless cargo movement; as well as integrate gender, environmental, and climate safeguards into planning and design.

*Northern Luzon has long been underserved by modern port infrastructure, limiting its ability to fully participate in global trade flows. This project is designed to change that by enabling full containerization, streamlining logistics, and anchoring regional industries to more competitive supply chains. It is a critical step in realizing Poro Point’s vision as a strategic economic gateway for Northern Luzon," said BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Engr. Joshua M. Bingcang.

The project scope is divided into six phases, beginning with project inception and market assessment, followed by feasibility study and structuring, and assistance in securing government approvals. It will continue through the preparation of documents and PPP bidding support, and will conclude with post-contract signing advisory services.