Unexploded bombs disposed in Capas

Some unexploded bombs and other hazardous explosive materials were safely disposed during a controlled operation conducted at a military range in Capas, Tarlac on 24 April 2026.
According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), operation was carried out by the PNP’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal and K9 units, in coordination with partner security forces, following strict safety protocols from start to finish.
The PNP conducted an early morning safety briefing anx then proceeded to the designated site where explosives were carefully prepared, secured, and neutralized through a controlled detonation.
The activity concluded without any untoward incident, ensuring zero risk to nearby communities.
Chief PNP, Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., emphasized the importance of such operations in protecting lives and maintaining public safety.
"Operations like this are critical. Hindi natin puwedeng ipagsawalang-bahala ang mga ganitong panganib. Every unexploded ordnance is a real threat, and our duty is to make sure these are properly handled and safely disposed of," he said.