Unexploded bombs disposed in Capas

The PNP conducted an early morning safety briefing anx then proceeded to the designated site where explosives were carefully prepared, secured, and neutralized through a controlled detonation.

The activity concluded without any untoward incident, ensuring zero risk to nearby communities.

Chief PNP, Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., emphasized the importance of such operations in protecting lives and maintaining public safety.

"Operations like this are critical. Hindi natin puwedeng ipagsawalang-bahala ang mga ganitong panganib. Every unexploded ordnance is a real threat, and our duty is to make sure these are properly handled and safely disposed of," he said.