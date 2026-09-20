OWWA Administrator, Atty. Patricia Yvonne M. Caunan and DMW Undersecretary Atty. Bernard P. Olalia led the opening ceremony along with LIPAD Corporation Head of Operations Dante Basanta.

The establishment of the facility is part of the continued broadening of welfare facilities wherein OFWs can have a place for rest and provides easy access to OWWA services such as E-card issuance, membership registration and renewal, program information, and other frontline services of the agency.

In her message, Administrator Caunan said that having OFW Lounges in international airports in the country is part of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s thrust to provide a comfortable space for OFWs, and provide access to government services, showing the government's support for every OFW leaving and returning to the Philippines.

The OFW Lounge at the Clark International Airport will be open 24/7 for OFWs waiting for their trip. It has a 40 seating capacity and provides complimentary meals, coffee, refreshment drinks, free Wi-Fi, charging stations aside from being a frontline service point to access programs and services of the OWWA.

Clark International Airport (CRK) handled a total of 2.75 million passengers in 2025, reflecting a 14% growth in passenger traffic compared to the previous year.

This is roughly 75% of OFWs deployed to major regions like the Middle East originate from Central and Northern Luzon.