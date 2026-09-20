Two Asian palm civets (𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘰𝘹𝘶𝘳𝘶𝘴 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘱𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘴), two Philippine serpent eagles (𝘚𝘱𝘪𝘭𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘭𝘶𝘴), and one Brahminy kite (𝘏𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴) were surrendered by a concerned citizen from San Rafael to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Baliwag, Bulacan, for proper care and rehabilitation.

According to a statement ng Baliwag City Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) chief Dennis Vergara on 20 September 2026, a resident of Barangay Maronquillo, San Rafael, voluntarily turned over the five wildlife species to the DENR, allowing authorities to assess their condition and determine the appropriate interventions.

"Our wildlife enforcement officer conducted an initial physical assessment upon receipt of the animals to determine their condition and immediate needs," Vergara said.

The wildlife were subsequently transported to the Biodiversity Management Bureau Wildlife Rescue Center for further evaluation, treatment, and rehabilitation. They will remain under the care of wildlife specialists until they are assessed to be fit for possible release into suitable natural habitats.

The Asian palm civet, Philippine serpent eagle, and Brahminy kite are classified as Least Concern under the IUCN Red List and are not included in the list of threatened wildlife under DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09. Nevertheless, these species fall under the category of Other Wildlife Species and remain protected under Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, and its implementing rules and regulations.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo commended the resident for voluntarily surrendering the wildlife and urged the public to report and turn over wildlife in their possession to the DENR to ensure that the animals receive proper care and are handled in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

"The cooperation of communities is vital in preventing the illegal collection and possession of wildlife and in supporting government efforts to conserve the country’s biodiversity," Pablo said.

The DENR reminded the public that wildlife may not be collected, hunted, possessed, transported, or traded without the required permits and other appropriate legal authority under existing laws and regulations, and encouraged citizens to report suspected illegal wildlife activities and coordinate with the nearest DENR office when encountering wildlife that may require rescue or proper turnover.