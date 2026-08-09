The NCIP said the visit was intended to assess the situation on the ground and directly hear the concerns of communities that could be affected by the proposed project.

Representatives of the indigenous communities raised concerns ranging from the possible disruption of their homes and livelihoods to issues involving their ancestral domain claim.

The NCIP assured the communities that their concerns would not be disregarded and would be relayed to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

The commission said it would also seek sufficient and clear information from BCDA regarding the Pax Silica project.

Capas Mayor Boots Rodriguez joined the dialogue along with local government officials, indigenous peoples' representatives and community leaders.

Among those present were Municipal Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative Antonio Gutierrez, Sapang Kawayan Chieftain Petronilla Capiz Munoz, Barangay Aranguren IPMR Judith Lasquite, former Pagmimiha Ancestral Domain Indigenous Peoples Organization chairman James Dela Cruz, Barangay Cut-cut II IPMR Analyn Aquino and former NCIP Commissioner Bayani Sumaoang.

The commission said it would continue monitoring developments surrounding Pax Silica to ensure that the voices, rights and welfare of potentially affected indigenous communities are considered.

It added that it would take appropriate action to protect the Aeta Hungey's rights and interests in accordance with existing laws.