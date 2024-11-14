Phl Army graces 32nd ASEAN rifle meet in Tarlac

The Philippine Army hosted the opening of the 32nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Armies Rifle Meet (AARM) 2024 on Thursday.

Our army welcomed shooting teams from their ASEAN counterparts in a ceremony at the Philippine Army Marksmanship Training Facility (PAMTF) in Camp O'Donnell, Capas, Tarlac.

“This signifies the start of a competitive showcase of marksmanship skills and camaraderie among the ASEAN's finest shooters,” Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala told reporters in a media interview.

The participating countries include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“The annual rifle meet brings together the ASEAN region's finest military marksmen to compete in various rifle, pistol, and machine gun shooting events,” Dema-ala added.

During the opening, Vice Commander of the Philippine Army (VCPA) MGen. Leodevic Guinid emphasized the significance of AARM as a platform for strengthening regional cooperation as he formally opened the competition.

“Let us remember that beyond the spirit of this competition lies its profound purpose. Over the years, we have forged bonds that transcend borders and differences, strengthening not only our capabilities but also our shared commitment to cooperation and peace,” Guinid told the participants.

AARM 2024 serves as a key component of the broader 2024 ASEAN Armies Annual Meet (AAAM), which includes the ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM) and the ASEAN Sergeants Major Annual Meeting (ASMAM).

Dema-ala said these activities collectively aim to foster collaboration at multiple levels of the ASEAN military structure, from top leadership to senior enlisted personnel.