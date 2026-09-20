The Department of Agriculture–Agricultural Training Institute Regional Training Center 1 (DA-ATI-RTC 1) held a training for coconut farmers in the production and processing of good-quality copra.

Dubbed as the "Enhancing Copra Quality: Strengthening Production and Processing Practices (Batch 2)," the training was held at the IMA Integrated Farm, Barangay Caparispisan, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, on 8 to 10 of September 2026.

The training utilized a combination of lecture-discussions and hands-on demonstrations to provide participants with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

The lecture-discussions covered proper copra production and processing practices, food safety, and the European Union (EU) Regulation on Mineral Oil Saturated Hydrocarbons (MOSH) and Mineral Oil Aromatic Hydrocarbons (MOAH), particularly their limits in food and vegetable oils such as coconut oil.

The participants also took part in a hands-on demonstration on copra processing, where they were guided on the proper preparation, drying, handling, and storage of copra. The practical activity allowed them to apply the recommended practices and understand how proper processing can help maintain copra quality and minimize possible contamination.

Engr. Rose Anne R. Cabaloan, Agriculturist II of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA)–Ilocos Norte, and Mr. Joseph R. Baltazar, a Training of Trainers (TOT) graduate, served as resource speakers. They shared technical knowledge and practical insights on producing good-quality copra and addressing food safety concerns associated with coconut products.

The training also highlighted the potential effects of MOSH-MOAH contamination on human health and the possible impact of non-compliance with EU requirements on the Philippine coconut industry. These discussions emphasized the importance of adopting proper production and processing practices to ensure the quality and safety of coconut products.

At the end of the training, participants prepared re-entry plans outlining how they would apply and cascade their acquired knowledge and skills on good-quality copra production and processing within their respective organizations and communities.

Through this initiative, DA-ATI-RTC 1 continues to capacitate coconut farmers and stakeholders in adopting improved production and processing practices, enhancing product quality and food safety, and preparing them to meet evolving local and international market requirements.