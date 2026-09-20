“Sana magtuloy-tuloy pa dahil marami pang hindi nakukulong at napapanagot, mga malalaking tao, mga pulitiko na nasangkot dito sa flood control,” Caumeran said.

She also questioned the implications of former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.’s temporary release on bail, particularly for other individuals detained in connection with flood control cases.

“Anong mangyayari doon sa ibang mga nakakulong? Mapapalaya, mabibigyan din ba sila ng panandaliang paglaya?” Caumeran said.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division granted Revilla bail in July in the malversation case involving an alleged P92.8-million ghost flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan.

The court said prosecutors failed to establish that the evidence of his guilt was strong enough to justify continued detention at the bail stage. Six of his co-accused were denied bail after the court found strong evidence of guilt against them.

Revilla posted a P1-million cash bond and was released on July 31. The bail ruling does not constitute a finding of innocence, and the criminal case against him remains pending.

The Office of the Ombudsman has appealed the ruling, arguing that the Sandiganbayan failed to properly consider evidence of Revilla’s alleged participation in the scheme.

For Caumeran, the continuing impact of flooding makes the issue more urgent.

“Kaya dapat mas maging matindi yung gagawin ng gobyerno dahil hanggang ngayon nararanasan natin ang mga pagbaha,” she said.

She said communities continue to suffer deaths and losses to their livelihoods because of flooding, which she linked to alleged corruption in flood control projects.

“Marami sa mga kababayan patuloy na nakakaranas ng pagkawala ng buhay, kabuhayan dahil sa pagbaha na dinudulot din nito, mga flood control corruption na ito,” she said.

‘Never again’

Tindig Pilipinas member Silvia Claudio, meanwhile, said the mobilization was also intended to keep alive public demands for accountability for abuses committed during martial law.

Claudio said the protest was part of a continuing series of mobilizations and stressed the importance of remembering the country's history amid what she described as attempts to distort the historical record.

“Parang iniiba nila ang naging kasaysayan,” Claudio said.

She said the movement was also meant to involve younger Filipinos in remembering the events of the past and defending their right to seek and establish the truth.

“Sabi nga ng mga kabataan dito, kung makalimutan natin ang pinagdaanan, nandito na naman tayo ngayon,” Claudio said.

The People’s Assembly organized the Sunday mobilization, bringing together Tindig Pilipinas, Nagkaisa! Labor Coalition, Kalipunan ng Kilusang Masa, IDefend, Clergy for Good Governance and other sectoral and faith-based organizations.

The coalition said the protest seeks to demand truth, accountability and justice over corruption and alleged abuse of power.