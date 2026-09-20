NUPL lawyer Julianne Agpalo said the legal action was necessary to seek accountability and justice for LCDe and its staff, who continue to face restrictions on their finances despite the court rulings.

Agpalo said five months after Manila RTC Branch 28 ordered the lifting of the freeze order, which was reiterated in another court order in June, LCDe and its staff, including Executive Director Jazmin Jerusalem, remain unable to access their accounts.

“These are essential funds for the continued humanitarian services of an organization that is working in an area that is often devastated by typhoons. Napakahalagaa ang immediate access sa funds na ‘yun para makapagserbisyo sila sa doon sa mga mamamayan,” Agpalo said after the filing.

Agpalo said the petition also named the AMLC to compel the council to clarify the process for unfreezing the accounts.

“AMLC would say that lifting of the freeze order is automatic but when you go to the bank, it would tell our client that it is still waiting for the certification from AMLC despite receiving the unfreeze order,” she said.

“There must be clarity and transparency,” she added.

On 20 February 2026, Manila RTC Branch 28 denied the AMLC’s request for an Asset Preservation Order and lifted the temporary freeze on the accounts.

The AMLC had ordered the accounts frozen in May 2024 over suspicions that the funds were being used to finance terrorism in Eastern Visayas.

The AMLC filed a motion for reconsideration a month after the February ruling, but the court denied the motion, maintaining that it found insufficient evidence to continue holding the NGO’s funds.

According to LCDe, the two banks refused to receive the 11 June 2026 order from Manila RTC Branch 28 directing the unfreezing of its bank accounts.

The group said a manager at Metrobank’s Marasbaras branch told them that certification from the AMLC was required before access to the accounts could be restored.

LCDe maintained that the banks’ continued refusal to comply with the court directive, despite repeated requests and notices, amounted to an unlawful deprivation of property.

“Without a legal basis to continue holding LCDe’s funds, this indicates legal harassment against innocent development workers who have been targeted with false charges and are left to face long negative effects,” the group said.