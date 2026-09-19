BAGUIO CITY — Three universities in the Cordillera region each achieved a 100% passing rate in the August and September 2026 Nurses Licensure Examination.

Among institutions with at least 100 examinees and a minimum 85 % passing rate, Benguet State University (BSU)-La Trinidad ranked first, with all 301 of its examinees passing the exam. Saint Louis University (SLU) also secured the top position after all 248 of its examinees passed. Ifugao State University-Lamut (IFSU) likewise recorded a 100 percent passing performance, with 114 successful examinees.