BAGUIO CITY — Three universities in the Cordillera region each achieved a 100% passing rate in the August and September 2026 Nurses Licensure Examination.
Among institutions with at least 100 examinees and a minimum 85 % passing rate, Benguet State University (BSU)-La Trinidad ranked first, with all 301 of its examinees passing the exam. Saint Louis University (SLU) also secured the top position after all 248 of its examinees passed. Ifugao State University-Lamut (IFSU) likewise recorded a 100 percent passing performance, with 114 successful examinees.
Several graduates from these universities also placed in the top 10 individual performers. Johanna Marie Macay Bagayao of Saint Louis University ranked fourth with a score of 91.60 %, while Kris Tumbaga Guyong of the same university placed seventh with 91 %. Bhea Laureen Dela Cruz Garcia of Benguet State University ranked eighth with 90.80 %.
Five examinees tied for ninth place with a score of 90.60 %: Genvy Catacutan Aro, Tristan Canlas Barcelo, Carl Fiona Tambuyat Campos, and Jairus Leigh Pay-an Seguma from Saint Louis University, alongside Olbie Pedring Ullanis from Ifugao State University. Graciel Jean Dulinayan Abad of Ifugao State University and Danica Asuncio Calantoc of Saint Louis University both placed tenth with a score of 90.40 %.