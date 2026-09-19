Young designers from across Cagayan Valley showcased their creativity through indigenous textiles and locally woven materials during the Bagong Hibla Region 2 Young Designers Competition held at SM City Cauayan.

The competition, spearheaded by the Region 2 Cagayan Valley Tourism Council (R2CVTC), challenged emerging designers to transform traditional fabrics and weaving materials into contemporary fashion pieces while highlighting the region’s cultural heritage.

Participants used their collections to demonstrate how fashion can help preserve and promote local identity, particularly the traditions and craftsmanship of communities engaged in textile production and weaving.

The event also provided a platform for aspiring designers to gain exposure while drawing attention to the work of local weavers and artisans whose skills have been passed down through generations.

Organizers said the initiative seeks to connect cultural preservation with the creative industries by encouraging young talents to incorporate traditional materials into modern designs.

SM City Cauayan hosted the competition as part of its efforts to support programs promoting local talent, cultural tourism and community pride in Cagayan Valley.



